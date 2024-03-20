Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.27

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 156081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BASFY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Basf from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Basf Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 237.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 0.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Basf Se will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

