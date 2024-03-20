Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.00

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.42 ($0.04), with a volume of 1271136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

Bens Creek Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.80 and a beta of -0.48.

About Bens Creek Group

Bens Creek Group Plc engages in the extraction and production of washed metallurgical coal in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

