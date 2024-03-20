Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKH. Scotiabank increased their target price on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Black Hills stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.20. 677,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,106. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 60.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

