Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,926,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,681,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,896,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,166.38.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,650 shares of company stock valued at $29,121,621. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $37.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,276.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,579. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market cap of $591.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,244.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,045.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.