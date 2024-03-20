Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Up 0.3%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,262.88 and last traded at $1,239.24. 945,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,028,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,235.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,166.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,244.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,045.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,650 shares of company stock worth $29,121,621. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

