BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Major Shareholder Purchases $37,092.33 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $37,092.33. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,527,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,470,077.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BRT Apartments Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE BRT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.46. 32,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,731. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $305.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 18.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Free Report)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

