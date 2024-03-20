BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BSRTF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. 10,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,993. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.94.
About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.