Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) CEO Warren B. Kanders Sells 1,438,127 Shares

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,334,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,472,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Cadre Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of CDRE stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $35.01. 333,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,378. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47.
Cadre Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 34.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CDRE
Cadre Company Profile
Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cadre
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.