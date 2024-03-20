Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) CEO Warren B. Kanders Sells 1,438,127 Shares

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,334,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,472,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cadre Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CDRE stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $35.01. 333,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,378. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadre by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,637,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,250,000 after acquiring an additional 621,116 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 56.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 12.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 49,625.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

