Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.97

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $31.92, with a volume of 1530817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 148,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 88,512 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 556.1% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 60,654 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

