CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Sets New 52-Week High at $251.08

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $251.08 and last traded at $250.99, with a volume of 357645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $248.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. Barclays lifted their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.25 and a 200 day moving average of $220.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in CDW by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

