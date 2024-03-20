Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) Releases Earnings Results

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Stock Performance

CTNT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,952. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Company Profile

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the parallel-import vehicle dealership business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

