Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,677 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 15,457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after buying an additional 5,343,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 570.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,913,000 after buying an additional 2,393,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.55. 8,418,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,966,110. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The stock has a market cap of $287.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.