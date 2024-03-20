Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $156.67 and last traded at $155.96. Approximately 2,737,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 8,909,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

