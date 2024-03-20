Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 11,000 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $324,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,560,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,041,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $416,005.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $454,950.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 31,634 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $987,297.14.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 70,804 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,230.04.

Citi Trends Price Performance

Shares of CTRN stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $28.60. 177,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,456. The firm has a market cap of $244.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 2.39. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,594,000 after acquiring an additional 474,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

