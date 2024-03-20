Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 14,500 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $416,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,660,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,644,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $324,500.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $454,950.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,634 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $987,297.14.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 70,804 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,230.04.

Citi Trends Stock Down 0.5 %

CTRN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.60. 177,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.36 million, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

