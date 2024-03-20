Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Trading Up 9,900%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Free Report) shares were up 9,900% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 54,071 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Cloopen Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloopen Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloopen Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 206,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cloopen Group by 112.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 69,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cloopen Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 43,767 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cloopen Group by 417.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 185,185 shares in the last quarter.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud communication services in the People's Republic of China. It offers River Soldier CRM, an intelligent marketing system and digital operation management platform; AI vision technology; Ladder AI Kernal, a natural language processing technology; Smart IVR, an intelligent navigation robot; Rongxi assistive robot technology; and Rongxi sparring robot that helps enterprises solve problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.