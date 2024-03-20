CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.35 Per Share

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CLI stock opened at GBX 91.70 ($1.17) on Wednesday. CLS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.30 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 149.39 ($1.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £364.42 million, a PE ratio of -178.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 93.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.40.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.45) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

