Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 12.94%.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Coda Octopus Group has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coda Octopus Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Coda Octopus Group by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.