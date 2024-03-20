Conflux Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.59 Billion (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $149.94 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,770.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.92 or 0.00601914 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00126318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009108 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00045285 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.70 or 0.00207615 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00051867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00119302 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,981,943,094 coins and its circulating supply is 3,844,439,199 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,981,670,042.23 with 3,844,170,029 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.36546083 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $126,600,765.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

