CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 547,600 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 521,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CoreCard by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CoreCard by 1,778.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in CoreCard in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CoreCard during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoreCard alerts:

CoreCard Price Performance

NYSE CCRD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,453. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. CoreCard has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $90.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.40.

CoreCard Company Profile

CoreCard ( NYSE:CCRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. CoreCard had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreCard will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.