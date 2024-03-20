Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Trading Down 4.9%

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 13,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 89,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Corsa Coal Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$30.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.50.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Corsa Coal had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of C$58.27 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7455 EPS for the current year.

Corsa Coal Company Profile

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal. The company is also involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. It produces and sells metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

