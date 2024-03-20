Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Hits $4.60 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.60 billion and $288.74 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.76 or 0.00017638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00083305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00017867 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

