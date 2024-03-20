Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the February 14th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CUZ stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.12. 1,324,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,369. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

