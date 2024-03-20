Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Hits New 1-Year High at $177.51

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $177.51 and last traded at $177.70, with a volume of 162488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

Credicorp Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.65.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credicorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 171.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

