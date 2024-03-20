Critical Analysis: Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) and Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF)

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) and Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and Pgs Asa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International 8.12% 56.68% 8.63% Pgs Asa N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Pgs Asa shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Weatherford International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International $5.14 billion 1.62 $417.00 million $5.65 20.31 Pgs Asa N/A N/A N/A $0.34 1.87

This table compares Weatherford International and Pgs Asa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Weatherford International has higher revenue and earnings than Pgs Asa. Pgs Asa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weatherford International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Weatherford International and Pgs Asa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 0 0 6 1 3.14 Pgs Asa 0 1 0 0 2.00

Weatherford International presently has a consensus price target of $117.38, suggesting a potential upside of 2.28%. Given Weatherford International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Weatherford International is more favorable than Pgs Asa.

Summary

Weatherford International beats Pgs Asa on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and software, automation and flow measurement solutions. The company also provides safety, downhole reservoir monitoring, flow control, and multistage fracturing systems, as well as sand-control technologies, and production and isolation packers; liner hangers to suspend a casing string in high-temperature and high-pressure wells; cementing products, including plugs, float and stage equipment, and torque-and-drag reduction technology for zonal isolation; and pre-job planning and installation services. In addition, it offers directional drilling services, and logging and measurement services while drilling; services related to rotary-steerable systems, high temperature and high pressure sensors, drilling reamers, and circulation subs; rotating control devices and advanced automated control systems, as well as closed loop drilling, air drilling, managed-pressure drilling, and underbalanced drilling services; open-hole and cased-hole logging services; and intervention and remediation services. Further, it provides tubular handling, management, and connection services; and re-entry, fishing, and well abandonment services, as well as patented bottom hole, tubular-handling equipment, pressure-control equipment, and drill pipe and collars. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Pgs Asa

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies, as well as carbon storage and offshore wind markets. It also operates in the Asia Pacific, Canada, Egypt, the Americas, Angola, the United Kingdom, Greece, Cyprus, Ukraine, Brazil, South Africa, other African countries, the Middle East, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and changed its name to PGS ASA in May 2019. PGS ASA was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

