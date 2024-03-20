Decred (DCR) Price Hits $24.59

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Decred has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $24.59 or 0.00036219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $391.87 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00109340 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00017083 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002931 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 98.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,934,300 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.