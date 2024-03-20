DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $1.68 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

