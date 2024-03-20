DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.53

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 17908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

DENSO Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DENSO had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENSO Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

