DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
DFI Retail Group Price Performance
Shares of DFI Retail Group stock opened at GBX 4.37 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.37. DFI Retail Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.37 ($0.06).
About DFI Retail Group
