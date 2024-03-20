DigiByte (DGB) Price Down 15.8% This Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $233.14 million and approximately $9.16 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,631.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.88 or 0.00621149 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00127864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00045330 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.14 or 0.00210315 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00051702 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.00119125 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,898,835,878 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

