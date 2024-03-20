Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,560,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the February 14th total of 11,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.74. 2,005,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,799. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.23 and its 200-day moving average is $133.71. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.87.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,552,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,399,552,000 after purchasing an additional 161,178 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

