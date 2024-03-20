DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Position Trimmed by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,391,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,583,000 after buying an additional 202,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after buying an additional 241,316 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,422,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,389,000 after buying an additional 948,674 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 25.2% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,431,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,397,000 after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 867,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,469. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,930.93, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $51.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCN shares. Barclays upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DOCN

About DigitalOcean

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.