DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.79

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 106598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,261.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.52.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$69.35 million for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 116.24% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post 0.017272 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

