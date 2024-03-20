Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Director Justin Udelhofen Sells 25,000 Shares

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director Justin Udelhofen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $892,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock traded up $3.00 on Wednesday, hitting $38.83. 416,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,594. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.98.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,467 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 30,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,040 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

