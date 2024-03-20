Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.00

Shares of Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 211648657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Echo Energy Stock Up 25.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £851,500.00, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95.

About Echo Energy

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur comprising 12 producing oil and gas fields located in Argentina. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets.

