Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $71.40

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.40 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 71.40 ($0.91), with a volume of 432740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.10 ($0.93).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Ecora Resources from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Ecora Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources Price Performance

Ecora Resources Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £180.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1,396.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 81.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 90.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ecora Resources

In related news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 65,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £50,053.85 ($63,722.28). Company insiders own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.