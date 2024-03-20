Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Trading Down 25.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The stock has a market cap of C$6.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.49.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

