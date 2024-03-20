ELIS Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,175.29 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0624 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 9% higher against the dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $12.48 million and approximately $2,175.29 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006356 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00025011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00015272 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,270.86 or 1.00085887 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010429 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.50 or 0.00153989 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.08621995 USD and is up 60.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $377,215.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

