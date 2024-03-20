Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 44271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Entourage Health Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Entourage Health

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.

Further Reading

