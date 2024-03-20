Epiq Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up 2.5% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in Albemarle by 60.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,364. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $106.69 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.25 and a 200 day moving average of $137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.99%.

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

