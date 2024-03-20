Epiq Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises 3.0% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 60,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FSK traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. 1,313,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,811. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

