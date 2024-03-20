Epiq Partners LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. AerCap accounts for about 1.8% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AER. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AerCap by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,459 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AerCap by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,872,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after buying an additional 1,588,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,546,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in AerCap by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after buying an additional 1,142,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AerCap stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.39. 1,799,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,592. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.13. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $86.61.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AER. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

