Epiq Partners LLC Invests $212,000 in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,535. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.06 and its 200 day moving average is $266.18. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.60 and a 52-week high of $307.24.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FLEETCOR Technologies

In other news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $33,377,747.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,023,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,300,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $811,126.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,234.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $33,377,747.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,023,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,300,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

