Epiq Partners LLC Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $97.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,681,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,859,458. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.30.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

