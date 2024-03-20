Epiq Partners LLC Purchases 9,000 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Mortgage Trust accounts for 2.7% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 823,363 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,665 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 557,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 439,497 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 585,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 413,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,804. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on GPMT. JMP Securities downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

