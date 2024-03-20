Epiq Partners LLC Sells 17,865 Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Epiq Partners LLC reduced its stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 17,865 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Special Opportunities Fund were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPE. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 42,067 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 378,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE SPE traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.34. 36,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,339. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.

Special Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.0954 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.58%. This is an increase from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

