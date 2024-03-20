Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Shares Down 0.7%

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.94 and last traded at C$6.97. Approximately 561,699 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 483,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on EQX. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$405.46 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 1.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.1491899 earnings per share for the current year.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.
