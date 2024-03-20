Ethereum (ETH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $426.52 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $3,552.13 or 0.05241392 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $426.52 billion and $35.64 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00083282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010111 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00017652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00017718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,075,663 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

