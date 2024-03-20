Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Releases Earnings Results

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 74.54% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Exagen updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Exagen Price Performance

NASDAQ XGN opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Get Exagen alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exagen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 66.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.