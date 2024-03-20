Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Eyenovia Price Performance

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyenovia

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 22.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Eyenovia by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eyenovia by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Featured Stories

